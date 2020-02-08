Utopian inspiration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based designer Varun Chakkilam is showcasing his collection ‘The Utopian Dream’ at Lakmé Fashion Week to be held from February 12 to 16 in Mumbai.

The collection is inspired by an ideal world of utopia. The utopian dream is the state of mind of a girl who looks forward to an ideal life filled with happiness. His colour palette signifies purity, femininity and harmony.

The collection comprises hand-beaded bustiers teamed with voluminous skirts, liquid gowns dipped in sequins, trench coat inspired sheer jackets with floral embellishments, among others. The silhouettes also include an array of Japanese floral motifs and prints.