Splendour in the sand

The Al Messila Resort and Spa stands out as a magnificent  green oasis amidst Doha’s desert destinations
 

Published: 09th February 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 12:20 PM

Al Messila is a swanky wellness-centred getaway, which also houses the largest spa and wellness grove for women in West Asia.

By Shilpi Madan
Express News Service

There are locations. And then there are luxe locations that define destinations. The newest arrival on the global hospitality scene, Al Messila, the newest offering from The Luxury Collection group, is not just the only verdant patch in central Doha in Qatar on Google Maps, it’s also an exclusive cocoon that lets you commune with nature in the lap of uber-luxury. Al Messila (“where the water flows” in Arabic) is located on 33 acres of mature forest. The majestic sweep of the manicured driveway ushers you into the dazzling foyer that sets the tone for the resort. A gilded palette in burnished gold, regal purples and dazzling Italian chandeliers pour light into every nook as you sit in the central atrium, sipping your delicately brewed Arabic coffee. 

Plush rooms arranged carefully across three expansive storeys celebrate dreamy opulence, with unending views splashed on either side. If you’re looking for absolute peace and quiet, a multitude of leafy mimosa, sidra and acacia trees, and a blushing rush of flowers nod in the breeze to fringe 30 private 
villas (with personal butlers), with gurgling fountains and shimmying plunge pools hugging the gardens beyond.

Clearly, this is a location you wing into when you make experiential luxury travel your lifestyle. For, Al Messila is a swanky wellness-centred getaway, which also houses the largest spa and wellness grove for women in West Asia. Here, you can enjoy aquatic experiences (including tossing epsom salts in a private pool to recreating the Dead Sea floating experience) to hydrotherapy pools (treadmills and stunt gear positioned on the pool floor). There’s also an entire dedicated beauty area powered by expert hands (Nan and Karen deserve special mention) brought in from the across the world.

That’s not all. To make your entire indulgence guilt-free, there is the innovative Little Explorers’ Club for your cubs to channelise their energies while you energise. Done up in sorbet hues and candy pop balloons, this area comes complete with a kids gym, play area with interactive water fountains, pools and hot-dip trampolines. A classic blend of cultural tradition with modern dynamism, this has got to be an absolute must on your gilded bucket list.

