The meeting of spring and Pueblo-style architecture

For this particular collection, Khyati used sustainable fabrics with Bengali muslin as the base along with cotton kora fabric and muslin fabrics like organza to accentuate the products.

Published: 10th February 2020 08:40 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Spring is just around the corner and to welcome the season, the designer duo Suman and Khyati Nathwani have launched their Spring-Summer resort-wear collection, under their brand – Suman Nathwani. “Our resort-wear collections are generally inspired from the cities around the world. This year’s collection is inspired from Santa Fe in Mexico, that we visited last summer. Staying true to its art of mixology, the collection converts the nature’s wonders into artistic backdrops silhouettes being its canvas. Signature dragonflies add to our story of the whimsy.

We’ve used a lot of sequins but not as not embroidery. Tassels inspired from the history of New Mexican Indians and tiny real-time flowers creating statements,” says Khyati, also the brand’s Creative director of the brand. Khyati works on three levels of resort line, namely the Resort Indian (Indian wear market for destination weddings), Resort Pret (for holidays) and Resort Couture (all cocktail and occasion wear). “With every collection, we are left with thread waste which we have used as tassels in this resort-wear. Leftover sequins from our couture and Indian wear collection have been used to make patterns and embroideries,” says the NIFT graduate. 

For this particular collection, Khyati used sustainable fabrics with Bengali muslin as the base along with cotton kora fabric and muslin fabrics like organza to accentuate the products. The brand also uses environmentally safe dyes. “Talking about the sustainable aspect, we try to use the leftover fabrics as frills and add-ons to the garments we are designing, other than that, we also convert them into pouches or bags. These are used to pack the garments,” adds Khyati.

The duo recently launched their new lingerie collection inspired by today’s feminist movement, which challenges the culture of body shaming. “The collection is about offering women the choice to wear what they like and breaking the stereotype of married women wearing red lingerie. This season, we have not used red, and have experimented with blue, black and pink. We want the brides to know that they are free to wear what they like,” shared Khyati.The collection is available on sumannathwani.com 

