Jewellery with ‘you’ as its essence

Irasva’s new collection takes care of the sensibilities of modern Indian women

Published: 19th February 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Crown Pendant and Drama Earrings from the new collection.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Redefining jewellery, Irasva has come out with its latest edit Starring You with the focus on you – your ambitions, your talent and a life full of possibilities and surprises. Featuring your spirit that is full of life, full of surprises, full of ambitions and full of grit, Starring You is an aesthetically crafted collection of baubles that symbolise brand’s design mastery and ‘you’ as its essence.

Talking about the collection that unveils a mélange of stunningly crafted jewels, Leshna Shah, Founder and Director of Irasva says, “The collection is primarily made of yellow gold and diamonds for every woman to adorn at any occasion. Our designers have very cleverly used filigree in different designs and forms in the collection to create a distinctive personal statement.” 

Irasva is marketed as the newest jewellery destination for modern women. They have roped in expert artisans to fashion and create the chic designs.

The designer pieces while making a buoyant statement reincarnate the opulence of everyday jewels in unusual geometric patterns.

The incorporation of the filigree pattern in each piece assures eyeballs wherever you go.

The collection offers a variety of options in earrings, rings, bracelets and pendants exuberating a flawless and magnetic oomph.

The pure emotions of ‘Ira’ or love forms an eternal bond with ‘sva’, the essence of self, gives birth to ‘Irasva’.

It stands for the inseparable harmony of self-love. Their gold and diamond jewellery is a confluence of two shared ideologies that the modern woman lives by.

Each creation brings alive fine craftsmanship that elevates simplicity to a style statement. Whether with linear lines or intricate weaves, your passion for minimalism finds expression through Irasva’s myriad of diamond and gold collections.

With their flagship store in Mumbai, Irasva recently launched their ‘Try At Home’ service, bringing your favorite designs to your doorstep. It’s a convenient offering, targeted at the woman of today, juggling various roles and responsibilities and hard-pressed for time. The touch and feel factor plays a key role in the purchase making decision when it comes to fine jewellery. 

Price: On request 
At: irasva.com

