Jewels to fete today’s woman

Apart from the design, Aggarwal lays special stress on stones and diamonds she uses, making sure these are of high quality.

Jewellery designer Archana Aggarwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jewellery designer Archana Aggarwal, who has recently launched her new outlet Ambawatta One in Mehrauli, believes in working on pieces that can be handed down from one generation to another. The new store offers an ensemble of modern and royal culture.

It showcases a wonderful mix of everyday tinkles to stunning festive wear,  from radiant rubies to grandiose green and brilliant blues, and more, the collection is a palette of happy, vibrant, rich colors.

“As always, the emphasis is on signature pieces and the craftsmanship. Here you’ll also find our latest collection of coral jewellery that was inspired by the nature. I have used a lot of animal motifs like the peacock, butterflies and birds in our cocktail rings,” says Aggarwal. 

Apart from the design, Aggarwal lays special stress on stones and diamonds she uses, making sure these are of high quality. She also keeps a keen eye on the finishing.

“Every piece I make is a style statement. The label is a celebration of today’s woman who is feminine yet strong,” she adds. 

Having studied Gemology from Mumbai and Delhi, Aggarwal started her artistic journey by designing her own wedding jewellery. She then put up a small jewellery exhibition along with a friend at her house.

“Our stock was sold out on the very first day of the exhibition. This gave me the much-need boost. There was no looking back after that. In 2003, I opened my studio. Initially, I worked only with diamonds but as trends changed, I started expanding, and began working with emeralds and rubies along with tanzanite stone.” 

Clockwise from top: Ring bracelet, jewellery designer Archana Aggarwal and an animal motif ring.

