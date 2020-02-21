Home Lifestyle Fashion

In love with Delhi, its people and positivity

Known for creating large structures characterised by engaging colours and geometrical prints, this was Myerscough’s maiden venture in India.

Published: 21st February 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The recent four-day India Design (ID) event held at NSIC Okhla Grounds was a visual delight — the colourful facades of various pavilions totally transformed the aesthetics of the environment. Thanks to the British designer Morag Myerscough. Known for creating large structures characterised by engaging colours and geometrical prints, this was Myerscough’s maiden venture in India.

“The idea behind the pavilion design was to make a striking impression. I was asked to make a bold piece using just four colours — red, blue, lime green and yellow,” said the 57-year-old known for face-lifting schools, cafes, hospitals, cultural hubs, town centres and putting up public installations.

“I never work with prescribed colour palettes, but this time I made an exception. I was asked to use four colours. But colours respond to each other in a different way so, I needed to add more shades to enhance the palette,” she added. Apart from the facade, there was a Photo Booth done by her at the venue with a message ‘Our Earth needs our love now’, which was the centre of attraction for visitors.

The artist who was in Mumbai in January to speak at the Women in Design 2020+ Conference, said, “I usually build free-standing structures like the photo booth and rarely work to a specific shape and a palette. But it was a good challenge and I enjoyed the limitations.” Talking further about her work, he said, “My work usually has lots of layers, personal stories, emotive messaging, community participation, memories; it is biophilic and created keeping sustainability factor in mind. I express through colours, words, patterns, scale, light, sound, planting and structure.”

This was Myerscough’s fourth visit to India. Once she did a tour of ‘great’ talks to universities organised by the British Council. “This time last year, I spoke at the India Design ID 2019 Symposium. I love spending time in India, this country has an incredible energy,” she remarked. What about Delhi?

“Well, I love the people, their positivity and the enthusiasm that fills the city air, though I hate the air pollution that it’s known for,” she signs off.

