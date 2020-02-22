All things fashion under one roof in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-day ‘Shopping Never Ends’ exhibition-cum-sale is being organised by Phulkari Events at Abids Function Hall, Tilak Road.

Curated by Shivaani Agarwal and Shreshtha Pipara, the expo features a diverse range of designer wear, fashion accessories, wedding collection, home decor, gift items, 22K gold jewellery, imitation jewellery, handicrafts, decorative items, food stalls and more.

Entry is free and open for all, and the expo ends today. Timings are from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm. For more details, contact 9581212342; 9000062121.