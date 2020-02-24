An office with a view

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Disha Bhavsar & Shivani Ajmera, principal designers & co-founders, Quirk Studio: Nestled in the suburb of Juhu in Mumbai is the office of Vinar Overseas that was redesigned in May 2019. The brief from the client was to create a premium, luxurious, contemporary yet modern space with minimal design. The main office that seats about 15 employees, allowed us to be generous with space; the layout was designed keeping in mind the openness and the inherent natural light.

The placement of the cabins, conference and meeting rooms is all on the periphery of the right-wing with clear glass DGU partitions and defined black metal frames, which divide the central space into an informal discussion area and seating space for all staff. For the MD’s cabin, which stands out as the focal point, the centre of attraction, a table, was customized with a metal base and a wooden top, finished with leather in the centre. The wooden flooring, by Bharat Furnishing, adds a warmth to the overall space and juxtaposes well with white interiors. The beige rug by Jaipur Rugs, reinforces the luxurious feel prevalent throughout the office space and adds a design element to space without taking away from the openness of the space. A customised modern storage unit/organiser was augmented within the space, ensuring that the cabin remains clutter-free and spacious.

There is a clear emphasis on creating an airy and luxurious expanse, evident through the choice of furniture and the overall design scheme. The furnishings are kept in sync with the white interiors of the office, giving an opulent and open look to the cabin. The design of this space is topped off with a planter which adds liveliness with a pop of green to the cabin. In order to craft a premium and luxurious space, the designers chose a dark grey marble, walnut veneer and wooden flooring, as well as different types of metal, such as black metal & gunmetal with hints of brass. He also wanted a section within the same office for his two daughters running their respective businesses.

The brief for the daughter’s offices was to add a feminine touch. The two cabins for the daughters have been placed beside each other; similar in look and feel a sliding folding glass partition segregates the two so that space can be used as one or separate spaces depending on the requirements. Softer pastel shades have been used with only one panelled wall that stands out as an accent in an oxford blue shade, floral wallpaper while tying up space with brass metal elements. To take the luxury quotient higher, automation is adopted to create a modern, smart office. The designers tethered the entire office using a lot of greens throughout, right from the entrance to the restrooms, which immediately adds a burst of colour and warmth to space, while connecting the inhabitant to nature outside and enhancing the overall well-being quotient.

Key Features of the Redesigned Space



❶ Incorporated neutral colour palette to supplement ambience



❷ White interiors add to the airiness



❸ Customised storage unit decreases the clutter and reinforces minimalism



❹ Large windows to let the outside in



❺ Minimalistic custom desk helps make office seem larger



❻ White rug by Jaipur rugs



❼ Grey linen sofas by Gulmohar Lane are in line with the overall design



❽ Wooden flooring by Bharat Furnishings juxtaposes well with the interiors