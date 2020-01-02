3D body scanning B for the right fit

By Express News Service

A new decade calls for a brand new way of life. And what’s better than merging technology with fashion, something that fashion house Samshék is offering as a solution to the garment industry’s two major w o e s – sizing and sustainability. Samiksha Bajaj is the cofounder of Samshék that offers custom-made European outfits like corporate shirts, dresses, tops, jumpsuits ranging from casual to evening look. But their definition of ‘custom-made’ is far more refined. “After working with tailors and costumers for four years on my own label, I realised that customised clothing is something women look forward but the market isn’t able to give them that.

They struggle from one tailor to another and they are still not satisfied. Since the process is entirely manual, there is a huge space for mistakes,” says Bajaj, who after four years went ahead to pursue a dual degree in MA Fashion Entrepreneurship and Innovation from the London College of Fashion. Here she researched how to make the process automated and consistent. It was in 2014, Bajaj met Abhishek Bajaj, the co-founder of Samshék. “During my course, I learnt about a 3D body scanner that gets your measurements in seconds. It delivers about 150 measurements with an accuracy rate of 99.9 per cent. Thus, accepting the personalised measurement system to deliver the accurate fit in each garment. I told Abhishek about the technology and how in the next 20 years, the market will be all about custom-made clothing on a mass level. Abhishek was also working on a start-up and together we decided to take this idea forward.” For the next three years, Bajaj travelled across the USA and finished her course in London.

It was in 2017 they finally filed a patent in America for the automated process, and after pilot testing their product, came up with an online solution. Samshék’s solution to the era of fast fashion, where approximately 3.8 billion clothing is dumped annually, is an online inventory. “Around 30 per cent of the inventory isn’t sold and stays with the retailer. So we came up with the idea of a digital inventory and developed an in-house software. Let’s say, we have 250 styles and 45,000 combinations with different fabrics, colours, necklines and sleeves. Now the customer can digitally customise the outfit of her choice and give her own measurements or get a body scan at the store. The final product will be delivered to her within 48 hours to five days pan India,” Bajaj explains, stressing on the zerowaste process. For this year, the duo has planned to open more stores in India and introduce more new technology. “We want to enhance the personal experience. So, rather than trying on sizes that don’t fit you well, we are coming up with a virtual mirror. One just needs to stand in front of the mirror with the dress in front and it will show the exact fit. One more thing that we are adding is a virtual stylist for those who don’t understand their body type,” Bajaj reveals.