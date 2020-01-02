Home Lifestyle Fashion

The sole story

The Mumbai-born designer aims at making these footwear light on the feet and also uses fabric that lasts longer!

Sayani Gupta in juttis from The Cinderella Story

By Paulami Sen
Express News Service

When city-based designer Sabista Khan thought of taking up design as a profession, little did she know that footwear would become her calling. Initially inclined towards apparel, she soon saw that Hyderabad was already flooded with many options. Hence, she veered towards shoes and established The Cinderella Story two years ago. However, her foray towards juttis – both bespoke and ready-to-wear – happened recently when she received requests for the same. “I first started by curating shoes from all over India,” says the 27-year-old, adding that she would often sit with the karigars and try to learn the nittygritty of footwear design. Since then, the juttis she has created have been worn by actresses including Soha Ali Khan, social media star Prajakta Koli and Manisha Koirala.

The Mumbai-born designer aims at making these footwear light on the feet and also uses fabric that lasts longer! “That’s the reason I have chosen semi-raw silk instead of the pure variety, as the latter tends to fray easily,” says the self-taught designer, who moved to Hyderabad after getting married. This literature student quit her corporate communication career to concentrate on starting her label. The soles and padding she uses ensure that one has to worry less about foot sores or shoe bites. The designer also takes steps to create footwear considering the age-old problem of women with broad feet.

Starts at Rs 1,500. Available online via Instagram.

