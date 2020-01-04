Home Lifestyle Fashion

Affordable, luxe handbags

According to Jain, the design and feel of the bag is dependent keeping in mind how a woman feel at different times.

Mohit Jain, Founder, Miraggio; handbags from the brand

By Express News Service

For Mohit Jain, Founder, Miraggio, the attempt to launch a handbag brand was to redefine luxury but within affordable price range. Hence, the bags range between `3,000 to `6,000. He says, “Within this price range premium handbags were missing in the market. We wanted to bridge this gap.”

According to Jain, the design and feel of the bag is dependent keeping in mind how a woman feel at different times. “There is a certain perception that a look should be so and so in the office, party and so on. Here we have provided variety of ranges.

Jain promises that the bags are included compelling silhouette and unique style. And they also reflecting a certain sophistication with extreme accuracy. He says, “The idea is to celebrate the individuality which is achieved very well as in the process it makes no compromises on contemporary, romantic fashion.”Available in crisp colours and graphic prints, these faux leather bags are inspired by the beautiful landscape of Milan.

At present, Jain hasn’t launched any eco-friendly bag but plans to do so in future. “As a brand, we understand the importance of environmentally conscious products. We do have a plan and we are working on something interesting but at present we cannot reveal what’s in store for Miraggio”.

