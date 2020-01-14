One show, diverse themes

By Express News Service

A new art exhibition Panaorma-17 unites a range of ideas. For instance, while artist Rakhi Tanwar depicts the pure relationship between a mother and a child, Delhi-based Namita Gaur brings spirituality to the canvas with detailed imagery of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

Curator Priyanka Banerjee says this show attempts to spread positivity. “This exhibition would give a break from everyday stress and bring a fresh lease of life. The artists have been given absolute freedom to chase their creativity. They have come out with very vibrant artworks and the artworks are based on contemporary themes of social relevance.”

Executed using different mediums, the creatives showcase the best of their attempts in different mediums like watercolour on paper, acrylic and oil on canvas, ink on paper and mixed media works.

Meghna Agarwal, a Delhi-based artist finds muse in the wild lives and their shrinking habitats. The artist says, “My artworks dwell on the adverse effects of deforestation and urbanisation have on the flora and fauna. Animals also deserve this planet. I have tried to voice my concern to bring awareness about the shrinking habitats of the rare species.”

Reena Chopra, whose painting is a bird’s-eye view of the earth, says, “My abstract art is a depiction of my emotions, some fractured, some intense and some soulful. Each colour has a meaning whether its dark or bright, contemplative, happy or sad, monochromatic or colourful. I work in acrylics and oils.”



Banerjee also has a suggestion for people wanting to buy art. Don’t bargain. It demeans art. “Art is an investment and is priceless. It’s not a commodity available in the departmental stores. While buying art is that there is something special which they are buying. It represents art and aesthetics of our glorified nation,” adding, “It’s not mere art but soul of the artist. There are hundreds of hours of errors and experimentation, frustration, moments of happiness and passion involved.”

When: January 15-22

Where: Colorama Art Gallery of Vivanta by Taj