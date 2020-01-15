Ammamma’s cheera gets the 2020 touch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come Sankranthi and the entire city seems to turn vibrant with the cheer of the festivities. With families coming together amidst great food and events, the city comes alive with colour. It is also the time of endless dressing up for the weeklong celebrations. This season is a great excuse for fashion enthusiasts to try out the newest of the ethnic trends but it is also equally daunting to select the perfect outfits for all three days.

Fashion is on the rise in Hyderabad as people are turning more and more experimental, thanks to the rise of social media. As more and more people are turning back to their culture and terms like sustainability playing a major role in society, ethnic fashion has seen a great boom in the recent past. The endless choice of colours, silhouettes and prints are constantly designers in the city to work around traditional styles.

“Sustainable fashion will play a major role in fashion this year. Along with that, lighter and comfortable garments with experimental silhouettes and colour combinations are greatly trending right now. Go all out on ethnic this Sankranthi, but make sure you are extremely comfortable with whatever you are choosing.

You can be confident only when you are comfortable and that is when you tend to carry your outfit with utmost grace,” says Geethika Kanumilli, a Hyderabad based fashion designer and the founder of well-known label Geethika Kanumilli. When we say ethnic, the first thing that comes to the mind is the traditional nine-yard saree. Gone are the days when sarees were restricted to the older lot and frowned upon by the younger generations. A traditional cotton or silk saree is the most sustainable piece of fashion one can own. The versatility and beauty they bring to the wearer is unmatchable. This is probably one of the reasons why fashion buffs of the city are turning back to these timeless garments and adding their own touch to them by altering the drape in various styles.

“Structured silhouettes and Indo-western fashion are hugely trending right now. People are also taking inspiration from retro fashion lately and are adding this twist to their garments. Be it classic silhouettes or fabrics, the influencers and designers in the city are playing around to create some fantastic designs with Indian wear,” says fashion designer Meghana Limbadri, who has her own label with the same name.

Go through your mother’s or grandmother’s wardrobe and you are sure to find a handful of stunning sarees. Use them to create your very own look for the festival without spending any money. Experiment with different draping styles and add western elements to your look to give it a chic edge. Add loads of accessories to enhance your look and stand out among your friends this season.

Mix and match the pinks and blues

Sudarshan Santosh Budhia, Director & Owner of Julahaa Sarees, has some suggestions. Wear a sombre shade of green in a lightweight fabric for a soft fall and luxurious sheen. Similarly, in Maharashtra, everyone adorns black on the day of Sankranti. Follow the tradition and wear the customary black saree to take part in the celebrations. If you are not the one to follow traditions and prefer standing out, you can always opt for some bright colours ditching the traditional ones. Go for a pink base saree with broad golden border and look festival-ready.If neither the traditional white-and-golden or funky bright shades are your style, then opt for a graceful cotton saree with pastel hues and join in your celebrations.

Accessorise!

Accessories can make or break any look so choose carefully when you are selecting accessories for your outfit. Chunky silver jewellery is always a safe choice as it effortlessly gives a fashionable edge to the attire. Statement earrings or statement neckpieces greatly complement Indo-western attires. While gigantic rings and bangles also make for a loud statement, try using sunglasses that go with your look in this season of kites.

Play with the drapes

The beauty of a saree lies in its versatility and the ability to get many looks from this single piece of fabric. Try different styles of draping and break the conventional ways of adorning a saree. There are several tutorials on internet to teach you the various styles of draping of a saree. You can also be experimental and drape it in which ever you feel looks trendy

Chuck the blouse

Replace your conventional blouses with trendy and western tops to add the glam quotient to your outfit. Go with crop tops, tops with exaggerated sleeves, wrap arounds or even long kurtis and drape your saree around them and watch it go from conventional to chic.

How to restyle your granny’s saree

We often turn away from sarees thinking that they are conventional and old fashioned whereas they can be modern and extremely fashionable if styled in the right way.