The rise of silver and Meenakari

Tiana, a silver handcrafted jewellery brand since 2013, lets you customise your designs. It was a result of the efforts by founder Juhi Ahuja Chitkara’s husband to provide more options for women who want their jewellery to exude a personal touch.

After seven years in the business, Tiana runs two flagship stores, at GK I and Khan Market. The focus in both stores remains on delivering superior quality jewellery varieties, from temple jewellery to rich Victorian designs. Tiana’s most popular collections are Maharani Bagh, Chand Bagh, Parisian affair and Nagma, their different realised on the basis of their designs and the stones used. The brand also specialises in Meenakari jewellery, using semi-precious stones in pastel hues like mint green, peach, ice blue, ivory and more.



Given the wedding season, they have recently launched their bridal jewellery. “We haven’t based the collection on one particular type of jewellery, rather it’s a mix of jadau chokers that gives a new look to the traditional rani haar, polki and kundan. Also, given the change in wedding trends, we now offer American diamonds and even Swarovski. Also, this is travel-friendly jewellery given the rise in destination weddings. Not to forget these are personalised to match their customised outfits,” says Chitkara. With an amalgamation of various styles in the bridal collection, Tiana caters to diverse Indian communities, the sensibilities and preferences of all consumers.

Talking about the current trends in bridal jewellery, Chitkara believes there’s a shift from gold jewellery to silver and silver oxidised jewellery. “In terms of jewellery, the trend has changed a lot. Chokers have become a statement piece and elements like a small maang tikka completes the look. So, it’s the trend about being bold with the jewellery yet very minimalistic with the outfit,” adds Chitkara.

To further propel its development, the brand is planning to collaborate with other talented luxury jewellery designers and turn the store into a well-curated multi-designer jewellery store. “We are planning to open two more stores in Delhi and tie-up with multi-designer stores. We have an online presence as well, becoming available and accessible to everybody,” she concludes.

