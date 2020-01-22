Home Lifestyle Fashion

Puzzles in botanical silk 

The exquisite hand-knotted in botanical silk, each carpet is a distinctive, elegant expression of luxury brought alive through an infinite interplay of pile height variances, colours, textures.

Intricately designed carpets are hand-knotted in botanical silk.

By Express News Service

Nine unique designs shrouded in mysteries, secrets and cryptic messages at their core form the Cryptos collection launched by the 1881 carpet brand, Hands.

Founded in 1881, in Bhadohi near Varanasi, by A Tellery (a pioneer of Indian handmade carpets), the business passed on to the Patodia family some decades later. Now it is the second generation of Patodias who run the show.

About the collection, Ravi Patodia, Managing Director said, “Each design tells a tale with a peculiar element of intrigue to it, whose origin lies rooted in mythology or history. These carpets are like pieces of puzzle, concealing hidden meanings within them, waiting to be deciphered. This collection celebrates the sense of curiosity and wonder.”

However, Patodia quickly reminds himself, “A carpet must do nothing less than enhancing the environment it adorns, taking the space to extraordinary expressions of elegance.” The concept of hand-knotted carpets – woven knot by knot, millimetre by millimetre – are centuries-old.

Artisans slip a thread, the weft, into a loop around the vertical warp. A colour change in the pattern is indicative of a new thread, a new starting point. There is an almost an artistic harmony to this skill that seems to bind the soul of the weaver to the rug. In some cases years, to finish a hand-knotted carpet.

