Deepika Padukone becomes first Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

By ANI

DELHI: Deepika Padukone has become the first-ever Bollywood star to be a part of a global Louis Vuitton 2020 campaign.

The 'Chhapaak' star broke the news to her fans and followers through her Instagram account.

Padukone uploaded a poster that featured hers decked up in a black and white check dress paired up with a grey trench coat along with turquoise boots.

"Nicholas Ghesquiere's presents Don't turn around," is the text adorning the poster.

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquiere's vision for the world's most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling! Presenting... #LVprefall20 BOOM! @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere #louisvuitton," read the caption of the post.