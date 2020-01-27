Latest trends in fashion becomes focus at Bangalore Derby 2020

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the city’s temperature soared to 30° C on Sunday, the excitement for Shree Meenakshi Sundereshwara Bangalore Derby 2020, which took place at The Bangalore Turf Club, also amped up. More than 5,000 people attended the event but the showstoppers were the eight handsome horses who participated in the race.

While stylish hats were the traditional favourite among the women, taking inspiration from Royal Ascot, the popular derby in London, the other fashion statements, which was a refreshing treat for the eyes, were monochrome colours, jumpsuits and pants.

Nishita Sivappa, daughter of Vinod Sivappa, chairman of Bangalore Turf Club, says when it comes to attending a derby, she has to go for something comfortable, in which she can enjoy the thrill of the race. “I have always loved breaking tradition. While ladies prefer dresses or skirt, which is lovely, I prefer comfortable pants and shirt, accessorised with a statement belt,” says Sivappa, who went for a co-ordinated pure white set, with a black and gold statement belt along with oversized sunglasses.

While Sivappa chose all-white, actress Shubra Aiyappa decided to got for a body-fitting jumpsuit. “I have been in that jumpsuit phase so went ahead with the instinct,” said Aiyappa, who picked the jumpsuit from a designer boutique in Dubai.

Derby without some harmless betting sounds incomplete. But actress-model Sanjjanaa Galrani says she usually does not gamble and moreover, she is working towards reducing one vice of her in a year. She was wearing a purple velvet dress, which she paired up with classy shoes, a fashionable watch and a trench.

"I added the trench so that people don’t get distracted from the race," the actress added playfully. Celebrity fashion designer Delna Poonawalla, who comes from a famous family of horse breeders, gave a glimpse of her new collection too.

While women put on the fashion game so high, men didn’t hesitate to play along too. They showed off tapered pants, chequered suits and printed blazers. However, it was the race and good spirit that took all their attention.