Final word in fashion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A curtain raiser event was held at Novotel, HICC on Saturday for the upcoming three-day ‘Hi-Life’ lifestyle and fashion exhibition. Featuring nearly 400 designers from across the country, the expo will be held at Novotel (HICC) from February 6 to 8.

The fashion exhibition showcases haute couture, personal style, home décor, luxury products, stationery items, gifting ideas, artefacts, new age art, and more.“The expo also boasts of an array of designer wear, bridal wear, fashion wear, jewellery, fashion accessories, furnishing concepts, and other theme-based products,” said chief organiser Aby Dominic.