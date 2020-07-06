We love mixing eras and styles, says interior designer & stylist Sanjyt Syngh

By Express News Service

Delhi-based interior designer and stylist Sanjyt Syngh has come up with a chic open kitchen full of the warmth of wood that makes you nostalgic for the country holiday home kitchens.

Wooden cabinets with exquisite Z designs, exposed bricks and open wooden shelves on curved corbels exude a countryside vibe, juxtaposed with a modern chandelier over the dining table and artworks adds the contemporary flair.

“An open kitchen is not only about shelving and gadgets. It’s the whole package, and we provide you that. We conceive the whole idea even before actually designing the kitchen. Every crockery and stemware item is thought through. We love adding surprises. Like small artworks behind your stemware or dinnerware to add character,” adds the designer.