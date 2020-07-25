STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

An agent of change: Designer Sajal Jain uses leftover, defective fabrics to create trendy clothing

​Rising to this shift, fashion designer Sajal Jain, 24, has set up Insom, a brand of upcycled clothing wherein discarded pieces of clothing are transformed into attractive new designs. 

Published: 25th July 2020 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Sajal Jain at her studio with her upcycled designs on display

Sajal Jain at her studio with her upcycled designs on display

By Express News Service

Following the economic repercussions due to COVID-19, fashion is one industry in the luxury segment that has been hit the most, and has had to do a 360 degree turn. Luxury wear is now wears a price tag that doesn’t burn a hole in the pockets of the customer and the manufacturers as well. 

​Rising to this shift, fashion designer Sajal Jain, 24, has set up Insom, a brand of upcycled clothing wherein discarded pieces of clothing are transformed into attractive new designs. 

“Before setting up the brand, I did some research and found that even the big manufacturing clothing businesses were flawed in their overall approach, and the end process would leave lots of leftovers with no ready takers. Up-cycling seems to be the perfect platform right now,” says the graduate from Ecoavid School Of Ethical Design Studies (Kolkata).

When did the idea of up-cycled clothes strike you?

Up-cycle, re-cycled or sustainable fashion is very close my ideology. I have been brought up in complete harmony with nature. When I was toying with the idea of starting my own label, I came in contact with an international organic fabric manufacturing industry and got to know the amount of waste such as leftovers, defective and surplus fabrics, they were sending to the landfills. I realised I wanted to save as much fabric as possible from going into the landfills. I wanted to promote sustainability and ethical working process

You say you want to be ‘an agent of change’, but many think it below their dignity to use up-cycled products.
This is the mind-set I want to change. When people buy a branded garment, they don’t have any idea where and how it is produced. They buy because others are buying it. I want to turn people into conscious consumers. I make my collections from fabrics others discard as waste. I look at those fabrics as an opportunity to make a contribution towards the climate change crisis. Each of my designs saves water and reduces air and land pollution. I want people to feel proud of wearing my garments

Which section of society are you targeting these clothes?

My aim is to change the society, break down the walls between different sections, and bring people together in support of sustainable fashion. We try to make people aware about why they should opt of an up-cycled or organic piece of clothing above all the other options available. We try to focus on youth because if we make sustainable fashion as their staple choice, we will not have to teach the future generations the importance of sustainability. They will grow up knowing it as the only way of fashion

You only focus on womens’ wear. What about men?

I plan to venture into menswear soon, but before that I want to launch my zero-waste kids’ collection that is being designed. Right now, we have some funky gender-neutral fashion accessories and jackets.

How competitively are these garments priced?

The price ranges between Rs 2,000 and Rs 12,000, lower than most of the brands offering organic clothing. I want to make sustainable fashion affordable so people can easily replace their wardrobe.

The collection is available at:www.jhelum.in, www.6degree. store, https://www.in-d.co

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sajal Jain COVID-19
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp