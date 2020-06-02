How to ensure your jewellery doesn't become COVID-19 carrier? Don’t forget to sanitise it

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

The ongoing pandemic has made us rethink almost all our pre-COVID ways of doing things. From how you buy groceries to what you wear, everything requires handling with gloves, masks and a sanitiser.

This means, being mindful of even the studs, string of beads, band of rings, you wear to enliven that work from home Zoom call or webinar you are attending.

Here, industry experts offer advice on how to take care of your jewellery items, so these don’t become a medium to carry the virus we are trying so hard to fight.

Go minimal

Archana Aggarwal

Arun Narayan, AVP Category, Marketing & Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited, says ‘less is more’ has become the new mantra. “Versatile jewellery is another hit, like a stud that can be easily converted into a pair of dangler earrings. Lightweight jewellery looks simple, elegant, compliments the summer, and lets you shine in those video calls.”Jewellery designer Roma Narsinghani connects wearing minimal designs with being mindful. “As the lockdown has reduced air pollution, cleaned rivers… one should take a step towards conscious living, by opting for light rings, studs, and chains.”

Quality over quantity

Due to COVID-19 and the tanking economy, people are spending less. “Although people have become increasingly conscious about price, the one thing we’ve all learnt during this lockdown is to invest in quality over quantity. Having a quality statement piece will work wonders for more looks than one. Like pieces of art that become ‘conversation starters’,” says the duo, Kaabia & Sasha Grewal, Co-Founders of Outhouse Jewellery.

Wash the trinkets

Arpit Goyal, Founder of Ambrus Jewels, says that jewellery is an extension of personal style, and wearing a mask won’t stop anyone from wearing their favourite ornaments. “In fact, people will get more involved in wearing jewellery as they didn’t get a chance during the lockdown,” says Goyal, cautioning that while we wash our hands, face and clothes, we often forget to clean our jewels. “Rings, bangles, can be full of bacteria, so cleaning your jewellery is as essential as cleaning your hands. For example, if you take off your ring and put it back on, you can re-contaminate your hands,” he adds.

If good personal hygiene is maintained and social distancing is practiced, you can wear any jewellery, informs Kunal Shah, Creative Director at Vijay Jewellers. Daily-wear accessories can become a carrier for “the virus that has the world bowing down to it,” says Shah, and so, “at home, clean your jewellery using hot water and soap, and dry it up using a hairdryer.”

Stick to traditional and conventional cleaning aids, but avoid alcohol-based sanitisers, as these “can damage the surface of the jewellery pieces,” says jewellery designer Archana Aggarwal, who echoes Shah’s remedy of hot water-soap and dryout. “You can try the UV sanitiser case, which is a great non-contact way to disinfect larger accessories or fragile pieces you don’t want to be wiping or scrubbing.”

Kundan antique and studded jewellery require extra care while cleaning – mix a few drops of very mild soap, like hand wash, with warm water in a bowl. For surfaces of plain gold and diamond jewellery, clean with an alcohol-based sanitiser. “Also, make use of UV light C type chambers for sanitising the jewellery. Tanishq also offers jewellery care cloth for plain jewellery and a liquid for studded products,” informs Arun Narayan, AVP Category, Marketing & Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited.

The ideal way to clean your jewellery is to clean it in an ultrasonic cleaning machine, suggests Rohan Sharma, Managing Director of RK Jewellers, South Extension II. “That’s how we clean it at the store. If that’s not available, clean your gold and diamond jewellery by dipping it in hot water. Don’t worry, this will not spoil your jewellery,” says Sharma.

Hands-free storage

Once cleaned, next step is storage. “You can use belt bags and fanny packs to go absolutely hands-free, while storing the essentials in a carefree manner. Treat your jewellery with care ensure its lustrous quality doesn’t fade. While storing your jewellery, do not keep the pieces on top of each other. Tangling them would lead to scratches,” share Kaabia & Sasha Grewal.

What to do with your jewellery?

Wear minimal everyday pieces like rings, studs, and light chains.

Use a cotton swab to wipe down the pieces.

Clean your jewellery with hot water and dishwashing liquid. Mix one cup of water and a few drops of dishwashing liquid. Soak it in the cleaning solution for 8-10 minutes.

Rinse jewellery in warm water and use a soft cloth to dry the pieces. This does not apply for pieces with gemstones or pearls.

—By Jewellery Designer Roma Narsinghani