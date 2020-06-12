Keeping the sparkle alive

Angela Paljor By

With the economy hit badly by the global health crisis, the jewellery business is witnessing a shift towards e-commerce with low footfall in the stores. It is difficult for experts to predict the outlook for any industry as the situation is a rapidly changing one.

“At best, we can look at three months ahead,” says Arun Narayan, AVP Category, Marketing & Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited, adding, “Cash flow challenges and job losses will impact discretionary spends. But given the size of the market, it is possible to identify unique pockets of opportunity. There would sure be changes in the pattern of store visits with customers being more cautious in their shopping approach.” Narayan feels omnichannel is going to be the new normal with a greater focus on e-commerce platforms. “Even during the lockdown, we got a great response for the e-Akshaya Tritiya festivity by Tanishq. We had close to 1+ million visitors/browsers on our website, indicating a lot of customer interest. This ticket size online has jumped 2.5 to 3 times than our usual online average ticket size.”

Businesses are also seriously re-evaluating their strategy in this pandemic. “This is the perfect opportunity for traditional jewellers to make a smooth transition to the digital world by introducing a user-friendly website, a trustworthy payment system and a smooth feedback loop with the customer. With the intervention of online jewellery sales, in the future, we can expect a high influx of orders from Tier II and III cities,” says Arpit Goyal, Founder of Ambrus Jewels, advising sellers to be equipped with effective fraud prevention tools to keep risky orders at bay. He also foresees the wedding season as ray of hope for the industry. “Jewellers are witnessing a surge of encouraging responses from customers on their digital platforms for weddings, and a few have already made purchases on WhatsApp and Zoom calls,” Goyal adds.

Shortage of manpower is another thorn for jewellers. “Nearly 80 per cent craftsmen have gone to their villages and the chances of them returning are bleak. This will lead to a shortage in inventory and increase in labour cost,” says Kunal Shah, Creative Director at Vijay Jewellers.

Additionally, gold has hit an all-time high, prices of gold ornaments will skyrocket. “But most jewellers are happy to offer various options to stay liquid as our industry is capital intensive. Offers such as zero-making charges, heavy discounts on diamonds and colour stones and so on… Hence, it would be a great time for consumers to buy, provided they have planned purchases,” adds Shah.

Precautions

From completely fumigating their premises and disinfecting all their premises to limiting walk-ins, showrooms across the city are taking strict precautions. To evolve with the changes in today’s trying times, Tanishq has rolled out the ‘Gold Standard’ of safety that reiterates the company’s commitment to the safety and well-being of customers and employees at the store. “It covers all staff and customer touchpoints, entailing numerous safety measures, including contactless shopping and strict social distancing at all times. We are getting used to the new digital-driven behaviour,” says Arun Narayan, AVP Category, Marketing & Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited.

Rohan Sharma, Managing Director of RK Jewellers, South Extension II, has already started working on one of a kind boutique section, planned exclusively for the post-COVID era, keeping in mind the social distancing and sanitisation routines. Elaborating further, Sharma says, “We also expect a lot of business happening over video calls and at-home trials. There are a lot of customers who trust us and only want to buy from us, but don’t want to take the risk of coming physically to the store. For such customers, we will be scheduling videos calls where we will show them all the available options for their need and send them their selection to their homes to try it at their leisure. We expect this to be a major game-changer in the post-COVID-19 times.”