COVID-19: Now textile fairs going virtual

Published: 18th June 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 250 members (exporters of Home Furnishing, floor covering and textiles) are participating at the ongoing Indian Handicrafts & Gifts Delhi Fair (IHGF) Textiles Virtual fair.

By Express News Service

Conceptualised by Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), the virtual platform aims to combat the lack of sales because physical fairs around the globe got cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ravi K Passi, EPCH
Chairman

The product categories displayed at IHGF fair include home furnishing, floor covering and textile. These are important segments of the handicrafts sector that mainly have a market in USA and Europe.
The exports of these items account for 25 per cent in the total export of handicrafts from the country, which was around Rs 6,200 crores in 2019-20, informed RK Verma, Executive Director of EPCH.

Ravi K Passi, Chairman of EPCH, said the exporting community for handicrafts have gained a lot of confidence from the first virtual fair on Indian Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Show (IFJAS), as serious business enquiries worth `150 crores were generated during the show.

“We hope that IHGF Textiles Virtual fair will boost the morale of the participants during this pandemic, and provide a way forward for member exporters to participate in large numbers in 49th edition of the IHGF-Delhi Spring ’20 virtual to be held from July 13-18,” said Passi.

This new initiative, he adds, will certainly help the exporters to gear up for new challenges posed by the pandemic and encourage them to kick-start the business activities.

