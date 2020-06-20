STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On the beauty of being hands on

With numerous local products flooding the market, the constant dilemma consumers face is what aspects to consider when buying a sanitiser.

Published: 20th June 2020 07:46 AM

Shahnaz Husain

By Angela Paljor 
Express News Service

Hand sanitisers hardly made the cut as a constant companion in your bag, but with the COVID-19 crisis, it has become the most crucial accessory while stepping out of home. As stocks ran out and prices doubled in the initial days of the lockdown, now their prices are capped and there’s more than enough availability. Part of this development is attributable to those Indian beauty brands that switched to manufacturing all products (hand sanitisers, hand wash and hand cleansers) that fell under the label of essential products – the need of the hour.

The Herbal Hand Sanitiser by The Shahnaz Husain Group is a case in point. “It is powered by natural antiseptics, germicides and cleansers like lemon, neem, rose and tea tree oil to protect from disease causing germs and control the spread of infections. It is a gelbased non-sticky formula and an easy solution for pure, clean hands, anytime and anywhere,” said Shahnaz Husain, Founder, Chairperson and MD of The Shahnaz Husain Group, who has been distributing homemade cloth masks, herbal hand sanitisers, food packets, groceries, vegetables and other essential items to the most disadvantaged people in Dhauj, a hamlet in Haryana.

“We have been distributing our hand sanitisers free of cost to hospitals and the public. These products are available on our website at nominal rates,” added Husain. Believing it to be his responsibility to provide consumers with the finest hand sanitisers in this pandemic, Karan Gupta, Director, Qraa Herbals & Namyaa Skin Care, introduced Qraa Safe Hands hand sanitiser. It contains neem and aloe vera extracts – exactly what Indians revere for their antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties.

“We have also introduced hand sanitiser under our brand Namyaa Skin Care, curbing the issues of dryness after regular use of sanitiser and hand wash. Our newly launched Namyaa Hand Sanitiser has two-in-one benefit of sanitiser plus moisturiser,” said Gupta. In the wake of increasing demand for hand sanitisers some beauty brands have now devoted their manufacturing units in the production of the same. “We decided to quickly adapt to the current market scenario and deliver hand sanitisers across India,” noted Saurabh Gupta, CMO, Vanesa Care.

“We have dedicated our shampoo manufacturing lines to produce hand sanitisers. It effectively kills 99.9 per cent of germs, bacteria and viruses. As the restrictions are slowly relaxed, the demand for hand sanitisers will increase,” said Saurabh Gupta. With numerous local products flooding the market, the constant dilemma consumers face is what aspects to consider when buying a sanitiser. Husain suggests checking the product’s expiry date.

“You have to both store and use the product before expiration because alcohol being volatile, tends to slowly evaporate with time.” Buy hand sanitisers with at least 60 per cent alcohol content. Sanitisers with high alcohol content are more effective at annihilating germs than those with lower concentration. “The sanitiser should be produced by a reputed company even if it is a bit more expensive than the local ones,” added Husain. Always look for the manufacturing license number on the product, advises Saurabh Gupta. “This indicates that hand sanitiser was manufactured in an authorised manufacturing unit, which adheres to strict quality checks to manufacture safe hand sanitisers.

Indian Scenario
Beauty brands in the country have been pitching in the national effort towards curbing COVID- 19, with several leading companies having switched now producing accessible hand sanitisers

