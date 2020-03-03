Designing responsibly in the face of climate change

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To celebrate 12 years of design thinking, the IVS School of Design, Preet Vihar, is organising a design fest titled Invictus 2020-Unconquered, free spirit. The daylong event with Being Responsible as its theme will bring together designers, innovators, ideators and learners on one platform.



IVS School of Design CEO Rupali Gaur says, “This event is for our students and is a celebration of design and our youth. This time our theme is being responsible towards the climate change and environment. Everything is around this topic. The event has been divided into segments. The first half will be Industry Connect, where we will have people from design fraternity indulging in panel discussions and workshops. The second half will be Student Connect that will have performances by students such as a fashion walk titled Heal the Earth. It will depict how pollution and other things have degraded our earth. There will be a few skits and dance performances. The last segment is Cultural Connect in which stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani and The Unplugged Project will perform.”

There will be a panel discussion titled Design Innovation in Five Elements, where panellists such as Nirvana Being CEO Jai Dhar Gupta, Studio Douze principal Nitin Sharma, INTACH Heritage Academy principal director Navin Piplani, Cherry Hill Interiors Ltd Managing director Rahul Bhatt and others will discuss importance of eco-innovations, future of sustainable design, and innovative ways to stop, reverse or adapt to climate change.

The event will have stalls by different brands such as Jaguar and Hapley on sustainable products. Entrepreneur and writer Parthajeet Sarna will conduct a storytelling workshop, which will be followed by a discussion on Design for the New World.



“The whole event has been conceptualised by the students. The costumes of the fashion walk have been designed by students. Apart from the cloth, they have used materials such as plastic glass, colourful balloons, face paints, and sunshades that pollute the environment when thrown in waste,” says Gaur.

On: March 7

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road