Hand-in-Hand with master craftsmen

​Organised by CDS Art Foundation, the event saw a conglomeration of Delhi’s who’s who. 

Models walking the ramp at the Walking Hand-in-Hand – Royal Textiles of India event

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Walking Hand-in-Hand – Royal Textiles of India, the textile craft meets fashion event held this Sunday at Sundar Nursery brought to fore eight teams of artisans and designers to showcase their craft before the culture and fashion enthusiasts of Delhi.

Co-founded by Asif Shaikh, the organisation works on ‘Artisan-First’ ideology as it feels artisans are the true custodians of their legacy and textile craft. Himself a master embroider, Shaikh has a firm belief that ‘without art there is no culture’.

And, propelled by this belief, he has been working diligently to provide an equal platform to the designers and the artisans. 

In a brief interview, he tells us what all went into setting up of the Foundation, and its works. 

This was the fifth edition of Walking Hand-In-Hand? How was it different from others? 

This one wasn’t just about fashion but also about creating a platform to enable artisanal craft rooted in tradition to flourish through cross-border collaboration and innovation in the 21st-century language. We aspire to be the hub of India’s finest textiles, collaborating with artisans and weavers from across the world.

How was CDS Art Foundation formed and how does it help the craftsmen?

It was set up in January 2017 with the aim to take beautiful, handcrafted Indian textiles to the world stage where these could share space with best global textile and fashion brands. At the heart of the foundation’s endeavour are established and emerging master textile artisans who are the unnamed creators of textiles. 

We have been striving to reach master artisans and support them to develop and promote their traditional craft. Through our support, they get an opportunity to push the boundaries of their skill and creativity to craft masterpieces. Their creations give them sense of fulfilment, bring back their community and family’s pride and also hope for the future, besides giving joy to textile lovers across the world. This, in turn, helps protect our national heritage, art and culture. We have also enabled artisans to share space with the best global haute couture brands and textile art collectables. 

Why do you say our generational old, heritage textile craft is in danger of getting lost and extinct?

That’s the trend in India due to which there is a dearth of the right market. This has further resulted in availability of cheaper quality affordable products in the market. It is sad we associate craft with price tag and not quality, innovation or man hours put into its making. 

Tell us about a few promising artisans/karigars you discovered through CDS. 

There is artisan Haseem Mohammed, a 70-year-old Kimkhab weaver from Varanasi who collaborated with designer Rajesh Pratap Singh as a master artisan for Walking Hand-In-Hand. Then there is Abdul Jabbar Khatri, the ninth generation Ajrakh block printer from Kutch who we helped promote his ancestral craft through our initiative. There are many such endearing success stories that we’ve been fortunate enough to witness in the past five years.

Sometime back there was a Victoria and Albert Museum controversy regarding Ajrakh...

It was in 2015. I had an argument with the Victoria and Albert Museum over digitally copied craft. It was tagged by them as digitally printed Ajrakh. My contention was that if you copy a piece of craft digitally, you can’t describe it as the craft per se. This was covered by media globally, and after the outburst, the museum changed the description. 
 

