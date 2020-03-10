Home Lifestyle Fashion

North by north east

From Kohima to the Capital, Nagaland shows Delhi how its done

Scenes from the North-East festivals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Because of  Sonal Dubal, Atsu Sekhose and Jenjum Gadi. These designers, along with a few others from the North East, have made a number of heads turn over with their creations ever since they entered the world of fashion a few years back. Credit should be passed onto them for introducing traditional textiles and handicrafts from the seven sister states to the other parts of the country which it had been oblivion for all these years. 

But these are not alone. Over the years, a new crop of designers have added to the tribe. A few more promising names from the North East showcased their collections during a fashion show based on the theme - Handloom for Green Culture - at the National Handloom Expo, NERTPS (North East region textile promotion scheme) 2020 in the lawns of Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) on the inauguration day of the 15-day Expo that began on March 4. In fact, a brief spell of thunder and light rain shower that seemed to take centrestage at one point in time during the fashion show did not whittle the enthusiasm of the models and designers even a wee bit. 

Almost all the participating designers tried to raise awareness about sustainable and organic products through their creations. The Expo has been organised by the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Government of Nagaland to promote and develop traditional handloom and handicraft products from the North Eastern states of India. Funded by the Development Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, it also aims to give efficient weavers of the region a marketing platform.

More than 150 participants from various parts of India are showcasing their products at the expo - the key attractions are North East handloom products, silk stoles, bags, dupattas and summer waistcoats and handloom accessories like Eri silk stoles, Assam silk mix stoles, embroidered stoles, Naga print cushions and other handloom items. “Through this show we want to introduce our culture, our customs and our way of living to rest of India. It is a proud moment for the government of Nagaland because we are promoting organic products,” says Hokishe, K Assumi, Director, Industries and Commerce, Government of Nagaland. 
 

