STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Phulkari with a modern touch

Fashion designer Tanu Sharma set up Trumpet Vine – a brand synonymous with elegant and utilitarian outerwear.

Published: 12th March 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Fashion designer Tanu Sharma

Fashion designer Tanu Sharma

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Like most girls, fashion interested her and dressing up in different styles excited her much. But unlike most girls, what intrigued her no end was what went behind the creation of a design? How different designers came up with different style statements made her deeply curious. 

But like all others, Amritsar-based Tanu Sharma completed her B.Com and MBA in marketing to join her father’s business of manufacturing nets. It was while working there that she realised her true calling was not into marketing but designing. "As days passed, it became crystal clear to me that my interest lay on the creative side and that I wanted to design clothes," she says.

"Even while I was doing BCom from DAV College, I used to observe fashion design students creating beautiful designs from different fabrics. I loved watching them drape their creations around mannequins. I used to spend a large part of my college time with design students though at that time, I couldn’t understand fashion designing was what my heart desired," she says. 

So once she got a clarity of thought, off she went to London to do a short course in fashion designing. Back from London in 2018, Sharma researched the market, getting to know what type of garments were preferred by girls and women. And then she set up Trumpet Vine – a brand synonymous with elegant and utilitarian outerwear. 

Inspired by the art and craft of Punjab, Sharma fuses traditional stitches with Western aesthetics to create some chic and hip styles for the modern Indian women. None of her outfits, including the Indo-Western ones, are without the embroidery, sequins, frills and ruffles.

"It was during my research that I realised traditional phulkari was slowly going out of women’s wardrobes. It saddened me to see that even residents of Amritsar were forgetting their traditional heritage. So I decided to include phulkari is each of my pieces," she says. 

And Sharma has stayed true to her word. None of her saris, suits, dupattas, lehengas are without this Punjabi embroidery. 

"Over a period of time, women had stopped wearing phulkari, even sequins and ruffles, perhaps because they thought it looked too glamorous and showy. That’s the reason I delved a little deeper and began creating phulkari with a modern touch — something which looks modern but keeps the tradition alive too. Women can easily wear these creations to their work places," she says, adding that frills, sequins and ruffles lend a dreamy quality to the dress. "The fabrics we use -- modal silk, satin organza and nets – makeit very convenient for us to play around with them," she adds.

AT: https://instagram.com/trumpetvineofficial

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tanu Sharma Phulkari Trumpet Vine
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp