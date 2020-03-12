By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The graduating students of Satyam Fashion Institute (SFI), Noida put together a dreamy sequence of 23 different themes celebrating life, women, and more. The show, TRIPTYCH 2020, choreographed by Rachna Sikka, was held at the institute premises in Sector 62.

Marking the celebration of International Women’s Day and giving an ode to the true spirit of womanhood, the graduating students of different streams viz fashion design, textile design, lifestyle accessories along with students of PG Diploma in Fashion Design put up 23 different themes, including Unsuitable Love (a collection celebrating genderless love and designs inspired by the Thanga paintings), Caution Leaders At Work (inspired by labourers at construction sites) among others.

“We aim to make a difference in the design industry – the way people dress, the way people perceive clothes. For us, the design industry is an open canvas which allows us to depict our emotions, thoughts and vision,” remarked Dr Vandana Jaglan, Principal, Satyam Fashion Institute.