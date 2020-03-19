STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Balancing casual and classy with elan

 The Pret-a-Porter fashion line focuses on striking a perfect balance between classy and casual and is suitable for every occasion. 

Published: 19th March 2020 08:20 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Steele Collection, a luxury apparel brand known for custom-made men’s and women’s apparel, has come up with its new Spring-Summer collection, Pret-a-Porter, that’s specifically crafted to suit the taste of the classy new-age woman. The Pret-a-Porter fashion line focuses on striking a perfect balance between classy and casual and is suitable for every occasion. 

Included in the collection is a trendy and evolving range of clothing from comfortable casual T-shirts, joggers, hoodies to formal/ informal shirts, tops, dresses, denim, coats and lingerie, etc. Bringing this bespoke fashion in vogue is young entrepreneur Surya Suri, Director, Steele Collection. Incidentally, Suri started his professional journey with the Indian film industry where he worked for nearly five years before joining his family business. He even modelled for some years gaining insights into the fashion industry. 

“Our Pret-a-Porter line has been tailored to perfection with exquisite fabrics and engineered designs to redefine fashion for the multi-tasking millennial woman and give it a new-age spin,” said Suri, talking about the new collection. “Plus our customers also have the freedom to get them tapered as per their preferred fabric, style and detailing,” he said, adding that the brand lays special stress on using fabrics that are unique, skin-friendly and breathable. 

“These are the kinds of fabric that our customers demand,” he added. Apart from featuring contemporary easy-on-eye silhouettes, the collection has also redefined accessories for metro-sexual indulgence comprising laptop bags, travel bags, luggage bags, and travel accessories. “We are working towards customer satisfaction and customer experience along with personal styling assistance,” he remarked. 

