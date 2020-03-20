STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Fast and furious

Adidas launches the new SL20 with Lightstrike technology

Published: 20th March 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Express News Service

Adidas has announced the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Faster Than’, which aims to shine a light on the inspiring self-betterment stories of runners around the world. As part of the campaign, the brand has crafted a range of new shoes that enable runners to achieve their personal feeling of fast.

From the new lightweight SL20 design, with a cutting-edge Lightstrike midsole for explosive movements and enduring speed, to UB20 which provides maximum energy return in every step, and even a new 4D 1.0 shoe with a uniquely designed and ultra-supportive 3D-printed midsole, Adidas has the perfect pair of running shoes for every type of runner.

Runners can now feel the lightness with the Lightstrike technology as it energises the user at every step with its super light cushioning with a fast heel-to-toe transition. Another fascinating feature is the Torsion spring which enhances support on landing and a snappy transition to proper runners forward. The shoe also sports continental stretch web outsole, which works in harmony with the midsole, while continental rubber gives maximum traction on all surfaces.

As VP, Design, Adidas Running, Sam Handy explains, “Informed by Adidas Running community insights, each one of our new products is subsequently made possible and brought to life through a combination of our fearless visionary approach and ground-breaking design innovations. The result is a carefully crafted suite of accessible and inclusive products that cater for all types of runners.”

The new shoe was launched across select retail stores in the country and www.shop.adidas.co.in on February 27 and is priced at Rs 10,999.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp