A tale of bamboo, honey, chilli and more at Delhi's Nagaland Emporium

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

A Range of bamboo crafts and organic food products by the people of Nagaland has been launched by the Department of Industries and Commerce at Nagaland Emporium in State Emporia Complex. Deputy General Manager Teka Temsu.



AO, says, “The Nagaland government has brought together agencies like Nagaland Bamboo Development Agency, (NBDA), Nagaland Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM), Nagaland Bio Resource Mission (NBM), Myki under Women Resource Development Department that a re sending org a n i c products to us.”

From flower vases to storage boxes to vegetable baskets, and furniture, the store has items made from different types of bamboo. Of the 136 species of bamboo in India, 46 species are found in Nagaland, with Dendrocalamus hamitonii, Teinostachyum dulloa, Bambusa tulda, Bambusa bamboo and Melocana Bamboo soides, being the famous ones.



Briefing about the bamboo range, store employee Kitoli Shohe said, “While brooms have been made from a thin and sleek variety, the hammock swings have been made from a seasonal one. Our bestseller is the Bamboo Grill that comes in the form of charcoal briquettes in a 3kg packing and is completely smokeless. It can be used for gills at home. Another article famous among foreigners is our raincoat made from bamboo leaves. It is woven intricately by the rural women, and is used while trekking or working in the rainy season.”



Other highlights include honey procured from different types of bees, five varieties of Kohlar (rajma), ginger powder, pickles, candies, jewellery, apart from the traditional wear, millet (good for those with high BP and stomach problems), dry bamboo shoots, which are used in place of tomato for their tanginess.

“Our Naga King Chilli is the spiciest. Only one chilli is enough for a dish. It is consumed by cancer patients,” said Toni, another employee. “Demand for these products is high because the sample batch we had got for the launch has been sold out. Our farmers don’t use chemical fertilisers and our soil is good to grow anything,” added Temsu.