Oscillating between fashion and books during coronavirus lockdown

Delhi-based fashion designer Abhinav Mishra spoke to TNIE about how the current lockdown situation, has affected his work and what he is doing about it. 

Published: 25th March 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

With the current lockdown situation, my work is definitely got affected. While we are offering assistance to our customers online, work shall only begin once the lockdown is over. These are testing times, so, I try to keep myself busy. I have started researching for my winter collection, which takes most of my time. I have started drawing out the plan and research for it already. That doesn’t mean I am just working. I am a master of lists. Every day I make a to-do list, which comes handy when I forget something.

I am being extra careful at home in Panchsheel Park. I make sure that the house is being regularly cleaned and disinfected. Earlier, I was allowing a limited access to outsiders, but post lockdown, I have stopped doing that. I have a full-time help who is being looked after here. None of us have left the house for 12 days now. That is how we are practising social distancing. Since Holi, there were instructions on staying indoors. I had planned well in advance and I am stocked up for next 10-12 days. I will need a few vegetables soon, and will have to figure a way around that.

As there’s a lot of time at hand; I have started to read again. I have a long list of books that needs to be finished, and I am currently on Memoirs of A Geisha by Arthur Golden. I have been meaning to read it for years. Next in the queue is The Sandcastle Girls by Chris Bohjalian. I am also mulling over a few audio books since I recently downloaded the Audible app. This time also came as a big opportunity to catch up with a lot of long lost friends virtually, and FaceTime is surely a boon.

An art lover, I sometime indulge in painting to de-stress. The lockdown has proven to be good for me. I finally have time for myself and finished so many pending chores. To relax, I’ve started meditating and doing yoga on my terrace every morning. I find that it balances me and preps me up for the day. Apart from this, I tried my hand at baking and it’s been semi-successful until now. Amid this, all travel plans, shoots, social gatherings have been pushed or cancelled.

My family stays in Lucknow and Allahabad. I have urged my parents to self isolate themselves keeping their age in mind. Nothing is as important as getting rid of the virus right now.

Abhinav Mishra
