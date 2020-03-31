STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Maintaining social distancing at home: Designer Gautam Gupta tells how

Delhi-based designer Gautam Gupta spoke to The New Indian Express about his coronavirus lockdown days.

Published: 31st March 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Designer Gautam Gupta at his home during the national lockdown

By Express News Service

With the nationwide lockdown, only my design team is working on some new concepts and research. Our factory and store are shut till April 15. These unfortunate circumstances have been very bad for us. Our work feeds a lot of artisans, local tailors and embroiders. They earn more on overtime. Though we are making sure they are secured, it will still affect their lives in the short run.

I live with my mother and a helper, but we are staying in our respective rooms. We are not allowing anyone from outside to enter our home apart from the delivery persons who deliver basic needs. Other precautions that we are taking against the COVID-19 pandemic is to making sure we wash our hands, eat right and drink lots of liquids. We go out only once a week, that too, only if there is a crucial need, though we got most of the stuff before the lockdown was announced.

I am reading a lot right now, from autobiographies to textile research to thrillers, and writing some of my past experiences. I want to write a book on our journey, which will cover what challenges one faces as a designer and how one can overcome them.

It will also amplify the rich crafts India has and how more designers are needed to take it further. I will use this time for writing my book as well.

In the past four months, I have started to learn cooking. These days, I am getting a lot of time to learn to make new dishes. I recently made Soya Changezi. Its rich gravy is used for non-vegetarian items, but since I have turned vegetarian, I used soya. I have now become very conscious of what I eat and during time, I will be trying out a new health indulgence.I was planning for a road trip to Kasauli but had to cancel it. So, for now, reading, cooking, writing and learning is my life.

Work from Home

I am reading a lot right now. I want to write a book, which will cover what challenges one faces as a designer and how one can overcome them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus lockdown COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic social distancing
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp