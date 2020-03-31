Maintaining social distancing at home: Designer Gautam Gupta tells how

By Express News Service

With the nationwide lockdown, only my design team is working on some new concepts and research. Our factory and store are shut till April 15. These unfortunate circumstances have been very bad for us. Our work feeds a lot of artisans, local tailors and embroiders. They earn more on overtime. Though we are making sure they are secured, it will still affect their lives in the short run.

I live with my mother and a helper, but we are staying in our respective rooms. We are not allowing anyone from outside to enter our home apart from the delivery persons who deliver basic needs. Other precautions that we are taking against the COVID-19 pandemic is to making sure we wash our hands, eat right and drink lots of liquids. We go out only once a week, that too, only if there is a crucial need, though we got most of the stuff before the lockdown was announced.

I am reading a lot right now, from autobiographies to textile research to thrillers, and writing some of my past experiences. I want to write a book on our journey, which will cover what challenges one faces as a designer and how one can overcome them.

It will also amplify the rich crafts India has and how more designers are needed to take it further. I will use this time for writing my book as well.

In the past four months, I have started to learn cooking. These days, I am getting a lot of time to learn to make new dishes. I recently made Soya Changezi. Its rich gravy is used for non-vegetarian items, but since I have turned vegetarian, I used soya. I have now become very conscious of what I eat and during time, I will be trying out a new health indulgence.I was planning for a road trip to Kasauli but had to cancel it. So, for now, reading, cooking, writing and learning is my life.

