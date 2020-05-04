I spend an hour every day learning new things, says Oriflame India's VP Frederic Widell

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

The coronavirus outbreak is affecting us all on both, professional and personal level. I had to cancel many business trips and a planned holiday in Goa. Most likely, we will come out to a changing world with tough economic circumstances for some time which is, unfortunate.

On the work front, I am nearly as busy as before the pandemic, without the travelling part. However, lockdown is impacting life and hobbies more than work. Other than socialising with friends and colleagues, I miss playing golf, restaurant visits and travelling.



However, I am in good spirits and keeping myself active every day. I am staying with my son in this quarantine period at Vasant Vihar, and I am spending more time with him than I have in years, along with cooking and reading again. In terms of sanitisation, I’m strictly following the recommendations of WHO, like washing hands frequently and staying home. I try to avoid leaving the house as much as possible. My local grocery store is two minutes away so I buy a lot twice per week. One must always try their hardest to find the positive in every challenging situation.

However, the quarantine has taught me a bunch of valuable lessons that I will bring with me in the post-pandemic era. I now spend an hour every day learning new things. I have learned how to edit my videos, have become super savvy at webinars and social media interactions, and I’m back to studying hindi online since I can’t meet any teacher. One should programme their mind to stay active every day or boredom will set in. We humans are not good when we are bored.