I spend an hour every day learning new things, says Oriflame India's VP Frederic Widell

Delhi-based Frederic Widell, 47, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India spoke to The Morning Standard. 

Published: 04th May 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Frederic Widell enjoying his cooking during the lockdown

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

The coronavirus outbreak is affecting us all on both, professional and personal level. I had to cancel many business trips and a planned holiday in Goa. Most likely, we will come out to a changing world with tough economic circumstances for some time which is, unfortunate.

On the work front, I am nearly as busy as before the pandemic, without the travelling part. However, lockdown is impacting life and hobbies more than work. Other than socialising with friends and colleagues, I miss playing golf, restaurant visits and travelling.

However, I am in good spirits and keeping myself active every day. I am staying with my son in this quarantine period at Vasant Vihar, and I am spending more time with him than I have in years, along with cooking and reading again. In terms of sanitisation, I’m strictly following the recommendations of WHO, like washing hands frequently and staying home. I try to avoid leaving the house as much as possible. My local grocery store is two minutes away so I buy a lot twice per week. One must always try their hardest to find the positive in every challenging situation.

However, the quarantine has taught me a bunch of valuable lessons that I will bring with me in the post-pandemic era. I now spend an hour every day learning new things. I have learned how to edit my videos, have become super savvy at webinars and social media interactions, and I’m back to studying hindi online since I can’t meet any teacher. One should programme their mind to stay active every day or boredom will set in. We humans are not good when we are bored.

