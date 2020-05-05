STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

COVID-19: Taking it one day at a time, says Bhavna Kakar editor of 'Take on Art'

Our participation with a two-person exhibit in Art Dubai was cancelled, and so was an all-women show scheduled to open on March 30 at Nehru Centre, London.

Published: 05th May 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavna Kakar is working on the next edition of TAKE on art magazine from home

By Ornella D’Souza
Express News Service

The news of the outbreak of pandemic had started at the end of February when our gallery was getting ready to open a seminal exhibition on printmaking. As the virus spread more and more, I concluded the show early and told my team to start taking requisite back up of all the projects. I was deeply concerned about their health as some of them use metro and buses and live far from office and thus, gave them a voluntary leave from March 14.

Kakar is busy digging up old recipes
and cooking a lot these days

I religiously maintain a strict hygiene and have tried to ensure the same in the gallery. My gallery is disinfected regularly, and I ensure the supply of hand sanitisers, masks, soaps and basic hygiene items for everyone. I also support fundraising initiatives for those affected by the crisis, including daily wagers and artists.

Our participation with a two-person exhibit in Art Dubai was cancelled, and so was an all-women show scheduled to open on March 30 at Nehru Centre, London. This was a hard decision as we had already shipped a consignment of works, but it was a wise decision at the time. The teams at Latitude 28 and TAKE on Art, have been editing, writing and working on the next issue of TAKE that will be an online edition. We are also busy compiling our archive as we complete 10 years this year. We have a plethora of information and are experimenting with new formats to make it accessible to a larger audience free of cost.

The unprecedented Covid-19 outbreak has also holed up a huge chunk of the global population in their homes and it’s no surprise that people are consuming vast amounts of media. There is chaos online, influencers and institutions alike, sharing content on a regular basis with an intent to connect with their audiences. Virtual viewing rooms, zoom meets, workshops, live streaming, webinars prophesying the future of food, fashion, art, design, music, architecture; nothing need-based but everything agenda-based.

While everyone is trying to adapt to this crisis in their own way, I feel it is the time to step back and embrace silence and discomfort, to mitigate the ensuing chaos. For everyone desperate to be seen as doing something, it maybe not a bad idea to do nothing for a change and see how the world emerges.

For now, I am just taking one day at a time. With my two ventures, Latitude 28 and TAKE on Art, I was barely home. However, after a long time I had got an opportunity to reflect and focus on my personal well-being. Now, I have been digging up old recipes and cooking a lot, checking up on friends. I never have had the time to meditate or chant, because I always get distracted, always had to go somewhere and procrastinated things to next time, next day, next year. My parents practice yoga, I join them sometimes and have also gone back to doing something I started earlier last year but gave up because of lack of time – jal neti.

After the lockdown gets over, I want to contribute more to the household activities. There are a few things I never bothered with as I always have had the necessary help to get by. Now in the lockdown, I have become more conscious of it and try to be organised and do things on my own.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp