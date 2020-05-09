STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I’ve been able to re-align so much: Outhouse Jewellery Co-Founder Sasha Grewal

On the work front, all things are at a standstill but our digital marketing teams continue to work from home.

In the lockdown, Sasha Grewal started baking again after 15 years and rustled up many dishes like (below) the doughnut and beignet

By Express News Service

COVID-19 has definitely brought everything to a standstill however; it’s also thrown light on the things that we had been missing out on, such as spending quality time with ourselves and our loved ones.Though we all want the economy to open up, I think the lockdown is really a sensible decision. Since the population of our country is massive, the extension was important to curb further spread.

I am living with my brother. Even before the lockdown was announced, we had fixed a set of rules. We have a hand sanitiser at the entrance to ensure that no one enters without disinfecting their hands and the items with them. Apart from this, there is a sanitiser in every room. It’s mandatory for the staff to have a mask, gloves and a sanitiser while stepping out. We keep educating the staff about the virus for their well-being.

On the work front, all things are at a standstill but our digital marketing teams continue to work from home.Earlier, we constantly worked at a rushed pace. But lockdown has given a whole new perspective to my daily routine, and I would like to continue it post COVID.

Thanks to more time at hand, I have started cooking. I am into healthy drinks, and have experimented with a ton of ingredients. I made Beetroot Buttermilk and Omega-3 protein packed smoothies. I even infused water using different items that add more flavour, which is a great way to hydrate yourself. I have started baking again after 15 years. I did a classic doughnut and beignet, a traditional custard bread pudding, a healthy cacao and banana cake made with oat flour and jaggery. I also made my favourite  –  a protein ball made out of rolled oats, nut butter, chia and flax seeds. In all, it’s a hobby that soothes and makes you feel accomplished.

I have planted a rosemary plant, been writing my journal and connect with family members living away, over the phone. Meditation has also become an integral part of my routine. I also make weekly lists of the tasks to be done. There’s enough time, so a steady speed is enough to complete them. I’d say we are going back to the simpler things of life that give us a sense of fulfillment.

Our new boutique was to be launched at The Quest Mall in Kolkata, which got cancelled. In spite of its dark side, the lockdown has proved to be beneficial. I’ve been able to re-purpose and re-align so much. Acting consciously and working on sustainability are my new goals. The air quality has never been better, and this is enough of an eye opener for us to adapt a conscious way of life.

