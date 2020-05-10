STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Fashion startup now on mask mission amid COVID-19 pandemic  

With business doing well, March was looking bright and promising for Ashwajeet Singh and his newly launched startup, Bekar.

Published: 10th May 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Ashwajeet Singh during an exhibition in pre-COVID times

Ashwajeet Singh during an exhibition in pre-COVID times

With business doing well, March was looking bright and promising for Ashwajeet Singh and his newly launched startup, Bekar. Keeping sustainability at its core, the 28-year-old crafted scarves fashioned from the finest cotton waste—scraps of cloth, leftover threads, yarn, and other waste material from the textile industry and export houses.

Along with a group of talented and committed weavers, Singh would also turn the waste into home decor items. In fact, the four-month-old company’s turnover in February had filled him with hope. But as COVID-19 spiralled into a global crisis, it soon upset his well-laid plans.

The lockdown posed a litmus test for his sustainable fashion startup as his weavers headed back to their villages. Soon the entrepreneur was left to his own devices. Shattered initially, he turned the tables and started converting his merchandise into face masks, which are the need of the hour.

"When the Delhi government made it compulsory to wear masks, I shuddered at the thought of how disposable or one-time use masks will end up in landfills, and the numbers will be significant," says Singh, adding, "So I started making masks from my latest scarves collection and have made a design which is functional as it covers the nose, mouth, and ears, effectively."

Instead of selling these re-usable masks for profit, Singh is exploring the idea of giving them pro-bono. He has donated some locally and is currently looking at places where he could carry the initiative forward. The entrepreneur, who believes a product is truly sustainable only if the entire cycle - from sourcing to packaging of the product—is carried out in a sustainable manner, says, "Earlier we used to make shirts, throws, scarves and the likes.The products are cruelty-free and are made sans chemicals or excess water."

Viable fashion, conscious clothing choices, and digital buying are set to be the new future of the fashion industry, is what he believes in. Once the lockdown is lifted and industries begin production, Singh is of the belief that ‘going digital’ will be the way forward for most businesses. He plans to open Bekar for direct orders via Instagram and looks forward to collaborations to sell his products, which he was solely selling through exhibitions and physical interaction with his customers until now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashwajeet Singh Bekar Coronavirus Coronavirus masks COVID19
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp