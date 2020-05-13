Makeup and meditation: Fashion expert Shweta Singh speaks on life amid COVID-19 lockdown

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

COVID-19 has badly affected my work and our industry as a whole. My husband and I are into luxury business – he is a wedding planner and also organises luxury events. Destination and lavish weddings was a huge trend, till Corona happened. But I am sure this is temporary phase and soon we will have antidotes to fight this flu. With social distancing as a new norm, weddings will be more of a close-knit affair.

I stay with my husband Amanveer Singh, son Samar Singh and two helps. When all this started, we sat together and explained to them what coronavirus is, how it can enter our house and affect the body. I am very particular about hygiene, and the present situation has made me even stricter with the measures to be followed.

We have allocated separate space for groceries, fruits and vegetables. As soon as they are brought in, we dip them in warm water and let them dry for six-eight hours before getting them inside our kitchen. A pair of slippers has also been kept. Whosever steps out, has to wear them apart from carrying a sanitiser and gloves. We make sure to wash our hands every few hours.

I have not stepped out even once, and in no hurry too. We manage with whatever we get from delivery stores. Generally, I used to go on a vacation to a new place every four months. It was my husband’s 40th birthday and we had planned a celebration, but had to cancel it.

I am utilising this time to pay more attention to myself and my family. I cook all three meals by taking their choices into consideration. I made Mushroom Risotto, their all-time favourite Butter Chicken, doughnuts, and more. Now, I spend more quality time with my husband and son, make time for gardening and playing with my pet.

As there’s ample time, I have started live sessions and DIY skincare and makeup videos on my Instagram, which I announce in advance so more people can tune in. I am also investing more time in personal care which was difficult because of my hectic routine earlier. Applying face masks, oiling my hair, and meditating is what keeps me happy.

As far as the lockdown is concerned, I am in favour of it. In fact, I was in favour of a 90-day lockdown. Economy will rebuild itself if we survive this crisis.

Makeup artist Shweta Singh (38) spoke to Nikita Sharma