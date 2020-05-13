STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ooty-based Light and Life Academy to offer photography course

The full course is divided into basic and advanced segments.

Published: 13th May 2020 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 10:36 AM

Iqbal Muhammed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: This lockdown has taught at least some of us how important it is to have a hobby. Rather than turning to endless hours of social media surfing, having a passion that builds better perspectives can be life changing.

If you are someone with an eye for photography, and have been meaning try your hand at it, Ooty-based Light and Life Academy of Photography pioneered by genius photographer Iqbal Muhammed is conducting online lessons for those stuck at home.

The full course is divided into basic and advanced segments. The basic lessons include 10 modules spread across 10 weeks. Participants have full access to videos and can view them anytime. This segment will be free till June 31.

The advanced category will have individual videos that will introduce and teach concepts, and participants will be asked to click pictures and upload them to a forum which will have other participants from the batch. This lets the participants see multiple perspectives and concepts and makes learning more practical. The Rs 10,000 course is available at a discounted rate of Rs 5,000 till June 31.

"We are bringing together 20 years of education from the academy to this online course. Our founder would say, if you have the basics right, photography will come easily. We hope photography enthusiasts get to learn useful details," says Prahlad Muralidharan, who heads the online learning. The course is available in nine different languages, including Malayalam. Register at www.llaonline.in or call 8939119886.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
