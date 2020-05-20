Hopes trimmed? The effect of COVID-19 lockdown on beauty industry

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of relaxations for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, but the shutters of barbershops, spas and salons are to remain closed in the national capital.



With almost all industries already hit badly by the lockdown, this comes as yet another blow for the beauty and make-up industry.

Blown dry

While this announcement was being made, the sanitisation team of Lucullan Studios at GK I was cleaning the premises and the equipment. Director Neha Sharma said they were ready to open shop; PPE kits, masks, gloves, and face shields had been ordered; and the special roster was in place for the employees, though she was hesitant whether it’s the right time to start operations.

“There was no mention of any restrictions for salons, spas and barbershops in the MHA guidelines.

Even Germany opened its salons on May 4 under strict conditions, after the coronavirus forced them to shut their doors for six weeks. But here, we have to wait for another 15 days or more, for who knows what might come next. Even if we start operations, we can’t check whether our employees will come from containment zones. No matter how many precautions you take, both employees and customers are at risk,” says Sharma.

While the industry is no doubt hit, keeping the shutters closed will directly affect the livelihood of many.

“The salons have already suffered a huge loss and with it the livelihood of those associated with the industry is at stake,” says Agrika Kalra, founder Luxury Salon & Academy in Shalimar Bagh East.

Jageshwar Thakur, who used to run a barbershop since 2001 under a tree in Vasant Vihar, says, “I have been sitting idle at home throughout the lockdown. In between, I got request calls from my customers living nearby for a hair cut or shave. If they insist too much, I take my bicycle to their homes with my equipment and safety gear like mask, gloves and sanitiser to provide them the service. I have exhausted my savings on the expenses. We are a family of six and it is becoming difficult for us to survive.”

Celebrity make-up expert Aashmeen Munjaal says this announcement is a big blow to hairdressers, beauticians, many who belong to small families.

“They don’t have big investments to keep them going. But now it’s getting tough for the owners as well. With us not earning at all, we can only support the staff for a few months. However, whatever the government is doing is for our welfare,” says Munjaal, who calls for the need to work as per the guidelines given by the government.

As a hairstylist, Mayank Narang has his priorities set.

“I have always given first priority to hygiene when I offer my services to my clients. And now, with the need to be hygienic is so high, we service providers should be equipped with hygiene gadgets like mask, gloves, shoe covers, sanitising spray, etc,” says Narang.

Suggestions & solutions

Shahnaz Husain, founder, chairperson and managing director of The Shahnaz Husain Group, adds,

“Last couple of months have been particularly tough on our business. Having said that, we fully understand the reasons behind this decision and fervently hope the scenario will improve in a few months. However, even after the restrictions are eased, salons and barbershops will have to adhere to the strict hygiene and safety guidelines laid down by the government of India, given the nature of our business, which involves close contact with clients. Regaining consumer trust will be a challenge. Going forward, use of gloves, sanitisers, masks and social distancing will be an essential part of our safety procedures.”

Dr Blossom Kochhar, Founder of Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic & Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, calls for the opening of the business.

“Open the businesses in a very systematic way. The work must resume for people to know and put into practice of doing things correctly,” says Kochhar, who, being the Co-Chairperson of the Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council, has along with the other representatives submitted a list of guidelines to the government for the salons to follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Various aspects need to be considered when opening a salon, such as restricting cross-contamination by using disposables and also separate equipment for each client besides sanitising literally everything in a salon,” says Kochhar, adding, “The clients should be allowed in a salon through appointments and only a limited number of people should be allowed in a given space at a time. There must be enough time in between appointments so the place and equipment are sanitised. Masks and PPE’s should become the new ordinary, thorough checkup of the client’s health before they enter the salon, and many such guidelines have been submitted. If people follow such guidelines and adhere to the rules, running the salon business in such times is very much doable.”

Proposed guidelines

Clients should be allowed in a salon through appointments, and only a limited number of people should be allowed at a time.

There must be a time in between appointments so the place and equipment are sanitised.

Masks and PPE’s should become the new ordinary, and a thorough checkup of every client must be done before they enter the salon.

(With inputs from Nikita Sharma)