I like to see my glass half full, says Delhi-based jewellery designer Archana Aggarwal

Angela Paljor

Quarantine has definitely not been a situation we are pleased about, but I like to see my glass half full. It has taught me to manage my time much better, which I wish to follow even after the lockdown.



Daily life has surely taken a hit, but we have all utilised this time to catch up with our hobbies and connect with each other.



Regarding work, I am managing customer enquiries through social media and sketching new jewellery designs for my upcoming collection. Even in terms of events, nothing is really cancelled rather all been postponed. I’m only waiting for the right time for things to unveil.

On a lighter note, my To-Do list has run into many pages. There is a lot that needs to be done, but as they say, ‘patience is the key to success’.



This time has helped me re-discover my lost love for cooking and gardening. Also, right now, it is very important to keep the mind calm and relaxed, for which I am devotedly doing yoga and exercises. The quarantine period cannot stop you from looking good and stylish! To motivate others I have titled my new range on social media as #StayHomeStayStylish, do check it out.

I live with my family and an adorable dog, Cooper, and we are making sure that every member follows complete sanitation measures, from washing hands every hour to sanitising the home and small articles like knobs, utensils, remotes, mobile phones and keys. We are also religiously following social distancing and practices to build-up immunity. We try to avoid going out and opt for home deliveries.