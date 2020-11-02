Rediscovering retail therapy

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

One of the biggest lessons out of this pandemic has been the role diets and lifestyles can play in affecting one’s health, immunity and safety.

And as people are becoming more conscientious about what they put in their body, we felt we could go ahead and launch this venture despite all the challenges and hurdles caused by COVID-19,” says Vidhika Batra, who is launching her gourmet health food store, Simply Rooted, in GK II this week.

Indeed, after a catastrophic months-long slump for markets and stores (the ones outside that you could actually go to, and not the ones you scroll through on your phone and PC), there are signs of it coming back to life with the festive season, with welcome news of new stores opening around Delhi-NCR, rather than depressing news of closures of storied establishments.

Manisha Malik, Master Franchisee and India Head of Pazzion, a Singapore-based sel that recently launched its flagship store India at DLF Avenue Mall, Saket, says, “We were excited about launching our first store in India after so many years of research and hard work that has gone into bringing this dream alive.

Simply Rooted products

at the GK-II store

Everything was taking shape as planned and we were almost ready to start things from February 2020 itself, but who knew that Covid-19 would change the game.”

This changing of the game is what has given newer players in the market the confidence of taking a calculated risk with setting up new establishments. “With more people now cooking at home, and more aware about the consequences of how and what they cook, we felt there was a growing demand in the market for organic, seasonal ingredients and produce and so we are glad to be able to provide that,” explains Batra.

With the opening of its fifth store in Delhi-NCR last weekend, spread over two floors of Noida’s DLF Mall of India, UNIQLO, the global Japanese casual wear designer, manufacturer and retailer, is clearly ready to take the virus head on. Tomohiko Sei, CEO, UNIQLO India, said, “This October marked the one-year anniversary of UNIQLO in India and to celebrate we announced the opening of two new stores, with our fifth store in one of the largest malls in India.

We have had customers from Noida visiting our other stores to experience our highquality and functional apparel and we are thrilled to make our LifeWear accessible in their neighbourhood.” Malik says the boutique label faced a lot of issues in importing the products/material from Singapore to India as everyone was short-staffed, and they faced major problems hiring staff as people were apprehensive about stepping out for work, leading to the store finally opening in late August.

“I’d like to add that the authorities and DLF Avenue team, with their stringent policies, have hugely helped keep the situation under control and retailers are following the rules to the T. We can see that the situation is getting better and people are stepping out and hence we are expecting a better footfall this festive season, keeping in mind all the hygiene norms.” Speaking about the aggressive expansion of UNIQLO in Delhi, Sei concludes, “This marks a major step forward for our global business expansion.

We will continue to help our customers navigate through this new normal by providing them LifeWear for their daily needs.”

Aprajita Prasad, a former corporate consultant who turned her flair for design into her label, Trisvaraa, in 2018, opened her first physical store a week ago in Shahpur Jat.

“We were earlier present at the leading fashion retailers and practically every Taj Khazana, but were missing the first-hand feedback, which is vital for a premium brand like ours. Times have been tough for everyone, and people want to be sure they are getting the best quality products for the prices they are paying,” says Prasad, who notes that in the five days the showroom has been open, it has seen a footfall of around 200. Clearly then, people are ‘stepping’ out.

In a nutshell

Covid-19 has changed the game in the retail industry and this very uncertainty has given newer players in the market the confidence of taking a calculated risk with setting up new establishments.