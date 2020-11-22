STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Time for love

The motif is delicately integrated into the small-seconds subdial and lends each timepiece a unique grace.

Ladies, if you’re looking for colour, and lots of it, check out Swiss luxury watchmaker Carl F Bucherer’s The Manero AutoDate LOVE collection. 

Li Bingbing, the company’s brand ambassador, has made a name for herself as an actress both in Asia and in Hollywood. Now, the brand has teamed up with the movie star to create a collection that highlights another aspect of her character—her charitable activities. 

L.O.V.E. Responsible Life foundation, acts as an umbrella organisation for her numerous charitable projects. The Manero AutoDate LOVE takes its name from the foundation and features its emblem on the dial—a leaf that symbolises environmental protection and a plea for more humane values. 

The motif is delicately integrated into the small-seconds subdial and lends each timepiece a unique grace.

Available at Ethos Watch Boutiques.

