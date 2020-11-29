STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pichchwai on a plate: When traditional art comes alive through tableware

Luxury tableware brand Kaunteya launches a new collection inspired by the traditional art form of Rajasthan.
 

Taking inspiration from the art and its artists, Kaunteya has created a series of tableware based entirely on pichchwai motifs.

By Express News Service
A good way to keep traditional art alive is to adapt it to new and contemporary uses. Which is exactly what tableware brand Kaunteya has done. Folk artists in Rajasthan have been creating traditional pichchwai paintings on cloth for centuries now, using elements like trees, birds, lotuses and cows which narrate the tale of Lord Krishna.

Originally used as a backdrop while worshiping Srinathji, his incarnation, these have over the years, become extremely popular as living room art in contemporary homes.

Taking inspiration from the art and its artists, Kaunteya has created a series of tableware based entirely on pichchwai motifs. Further embellished with 24k gold, the range includes, serving plates, pitchers, coffee mugs and dinner bowls. 

The founder of Kaunteya, Sonal Jetha says, “We try to bring different art forms of painting  to your home to live an art-inspired life. These exquisite designs taken from India’s rich heritage for your home are a delight for the art connoisseur within you.” The intricate designs are silk screen printed, hand decorated and then fired to achieve the beautiful colours. The ware is then finished with a touch of 24k pure gold which also makes it a perfect heirloom, which can be passed on to newer generations with pride.

Carved from history and drenched in heritage, all of Kaunteya’s collections are a reflection of the vivid hues of India. The name itself is derived from the Mahabharata and means the sons of Kunti.

