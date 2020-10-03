STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Updating your 'work from home' wardrobe

Casuals and athleisure beat out formals in every day wear as work lives shifted from corporate offices to homes under new management.

Published: 03rd October 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Nowadays, casuals beat out formals in every day wear with the Work From Home new normal

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Anyone growing up in the last three-odd decades has been exposed to sports jerseys and the subsequent spread of the athleisure segment and the throwing around of terms like ‘performance wear’ and ‘active formals.’

Anyone growing old in the last year has come to appreciate the value of these items of clothing as we learned to work from home, download umpteen video calling apps do our own cleaning, and exercise ourselves in the absence of temperature-controlled gyms and instructors. Casuals and athleisure beat out formals in every day wear as work lives shifted from corporate offices to homes under new management.

Along with everything else in the world, the apparel industry has also been forced to change its game and accelerate the development and availability of ‘smart fabrics’ and ‘active wear.’ Rameswar Misra, CEO and Co-Founder of BigPhi, an intelligent apparel company, says that it is always fabrics knitting techniques that have led the way in innovations in fashion, especially the everyday kind.

“If you look at the designs over the last two three decades, you’ll notice the basic design has remained largely the same but it’s the fabrics, be it pure cotton, acrylic, polyester, and newer materials stitched together in unique ways that have advanced the versatility and functionality of clothing.” BigPhi’s brand Turmswear, which is anti-viral, anti-germ, anti-stain, antiodour, and a surfeit of other properties, uses Nano Technology and fabric innovation. 

“We have applied for a patent for our nano - tech technology, which is enmeshed in every strand of fabric used in our products. This includes a spray that repels germs and viruses as well as techniques in the way the materials are stitched together,” says Misra, noting that while other textile and fashion brands got into the anti-viral fabric game during the pandemic, his company has been developing them for the last three years. 

The range includes casual and formal shirts, jackets, hoodies, sweaters, jeans, joggers, and now of course masks. That’s not to say, other companies aren’t catching up, and that too across segments .Among the performance wear brands, Adidas’s newly launched range across India, called ‘Heat.RDY’, features a collection of tops, shorts, and tights powered by its namesake ‘tech’ – a sweat-wicking fabric that helps wearers stay cool, and uses intuitive designing techniques that keep air flowing and keep women, men and young athletes of all levels of fitness stay fit and complete workouts and chores with equal ease. 

With the easy-touse nature, comfortable fit (thanks inclusive sizing) and sheer functionality of the garments, the range is seeing a surging demand across Delhi- NCR, and beyond. Speaking of traction, after seeing India’s demand for jeans grow in double digits, Arvind, India’s largest denim manufacturer and among the top three in the world, launched United by Indigo for the festive 2020 season in India, using a range of technology adaptations, concludes Misra.

