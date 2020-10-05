Zero-waste fashion just got quicker

By Express News Service

A Noida-based company called Indian Beautiful Art (IBA), has come up with ‘Just In Time’ (JIT) system for garment manufacturing. According to IBA’s CEO & Cofounder, Nitin Kapoor, this textile technology works best in this pandemic when we are solely focused on making the world a better place to live in.

“When a garment is not sold it is mostly dumped or burnt, so JIT is the most relevant now. We show the catalogue to the customer first and then get the garment manufactured only after the customer has placed their order. Right from printing to dispatching the product, the order is managed just within 48 hours, so that there is no wastage,” he says.

The time is further saved by Kapoor by tweaking the mandatory photographing of the garments. “Instead, images of the clothes are tested using JIT. This effectively cuts the cost of photoshoot production and creates a single prototype for various patterns of the same garment. The colours and designs are changed directly, saving time, and resources.” Kapoor is also looking to address the problem of water conservation.

“We create the garment through digital printing and as and when needed by the customers.”