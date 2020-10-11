Here are five best natural materials to incorporate into your home

Express News Service By

Express News Service

The five best natural materials to incorporate into your home today.

Hyacinth: Think woven storage baskets, planters, table mats and even furniture. Hyacinth is the new rage in modern minimalistic interior décor for not only is it a ‘green’ material, it also lends a neutral, light and beautiful aura. The water hyacinth plant grows at a very fast rate and once harvested, its leaves are dried and woven onto frames. As it’s hand woven, there can be various patterns and designs in its natural dried golden colour or tainted, dyed, painted or distressed effects.

Shells: This naturally formed waste found on sea beds is not only iridescent, it is sometimes even anti-bacterial in nature. Divers from villages alongside rivers dive down to 13-20 feet depths with a rope tied to their legs to bring out these shells which are then cut and crafted into mirror frames, trays, vases and much more.

Crystal and Quartz: Crystal stone or quartz are natural mineral stones collected from regions in Asia, hand-picked and set on various decorative pieces like lacquer boxes to create a psychedelic aura in your place of display. Crystals are known to cancel out blocked energy and bring positivity.

Besides, they’re also a great way to add that touch of opulence.

Seagrass: This organic grass that grows in marsh lands in abundance is harvested, dried and coiled to form trays, boxes and various household products. Contemporary designs and embellishments turn this wild grass into unique crafts. These are vital to the eco-system of these marsh lands hence their growth and regular harvest (before death and rotting) actually help the eco-system around these marsh lands thrive in full swing.

Clay: The ancient art of pottery has evolved and developed over the years, preserving old techniques of craft while infusing modern design to create a delectable range of products—not just in their natural terracotta hue but also in a host of other colours as well. Natural non-toxic, plastic free, clay products not only reduce the carbon footprint but make for beautiful décor pieces.