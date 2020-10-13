Mrunal Thakur to turn showstopper for Lakme Fashion Week season-fluid edition finale

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Mrunal Thakur is set to bring down the curtain at the Lakme Fashion Week's (LFW) upcoming first season-fluid edition, the fashion gala organisers announced on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Rimzim Dadu, and duo Saaksha Bhat and Kinnari Kamat have been named the grand finale designers for this season.

To be telecast on October 25 at LFW's first ever digital edition, the gala draws inspiration from the beauty brand's theme 'Spotlight'.

Thakur, known for TV soap opera "Kumkum Bhagya", and films like "Super 30" and "Love Sonia", said walking the ramp at the LFW has always been a dream for her.

"I am thrilled that Lakme this season has a fresh new theme that encourages everyone to be Spotlight Ready. I love bold eyes and the extra drama that it can add up to a glam look.

"The new Lakme Absolute Spotlight Collection has become my ultimate favourite for every occasion and it's impossible to pick one," the actor said in a statement.

Dadu, known for her futuristic designs, will explore floral and geometrical shapes in her clothing line.

"Lakme Fashion Week has played a crucial role in my journey as a designer in the Indian fashion industry.

In sync with the season's beauty theme, my collection puts spotlight on sculpted metallics for the festive season. I am ecstatic to have the opportunity to showcase my signature style and bring my design philosophy to life," she said.

Bhat and Kamat of label Saaksha & Kinni said they are honoured to collaborate with the fashion week once again.

"Through our collection, we are celebrating the strong, resilient spirit of the Banjara tribe and their zest for life," they said.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakme said this season, the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale will put the spotlight on the future of fashion.

"We are delighted to partner with talented designers Rimzim Dadu and the young duo of Saaksha & Kinni.

We are also pleased to have Mrunal Thakur debut as the showstopper for the finale in continuation with the campaign for the spotlight collection we've just launched," Swaminathan added.

The LFW opens October 21.