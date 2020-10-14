Fashion in phygital avatar

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Over 40 designers will mark their presence, albeit virtual, at the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, Spring-Summer 2021 being held in its phygital avatar from today (October 14). The five-day-long show has DLF Emporio/ The Chanakya as its luxury partner.

Rising to the challenges thrown by the ongoing pandemic, show organisers, the Fashion & Design Council of India (FDCI), have created a template that is free flowing and unfettered by seasons or trends.

The designers too have refused to let the pandemic dampen their spirits, as is seen from the soul-elevating colours and designs. The designers have been given the option to either pre-shoot their own fashion films/ videos, or use the facility provided by the FDCI - a studio set up with screens and bespoke lighting.

These pre-shot films will be streamed across various FDCI digital platforms viz Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the FDCI website as per the show schedule.

The participating designers include all the leading names, including Varun Bahl, Tarun Tahiliani, Suneet Varma, Shivan & Narresh, Shantanu & Nikhil, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Rina Dhaka, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Payal Jain, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Namrata Joshipura and Geisha Designs among others. There also is an online ‘Designer Showroom’, where designers can upload their look-books and place orders with their domestic and international buyers through virtual meetings.

After the show, the FDCI will also open its B2C platform, Designer Stockroom, for participating designers. "As the world slowly understands how to live with the pandemic, fashion too is assuming a new avatar by spreading its wings to encourage a new kind of customer who is tech-savvy and unafraid to make bold choices with the click of a button,” says FDCI Chairman, Sunil Sethi.

Collections in a gist

Umme Rabab by Ashima Leena (AL) Couture 2020, is a tribute to the craftsmen and weavers who are struggling for their livelihood today. Representing the serenity and divinity of a woman, it combines delicate hand embroidery in the form of meticulously curated textiles with classic AL Maharani silhouettes.

The collection has rich hand-made tassels, applique work, French knots as also detailed zardosi embroidery. Both the fabric and the colour is a blend of many hues. "It is a tribute to our weavers with whom we have over three decades of association," says Ashima, to which adds Leena, "Today, as the world is learning to live in new ways artisans are struggling to cope with the changes the pandemic has brought to their lives."

Geisha Designs collection, Bloom In Love, is all about self-love. Floral prints in breezy silhouettes capture the celebration that is life. "We’re often so lost in living life through others' eyes that we forget the bliss of being ourselves," say the designer duo Shalini and Paras.

Designer Nikhita Taandon’s collection Enchanted, is all about abundance of Nature. Inspired by wild flowers, brown trees and the patterns on leaves, the foliage of the imaginary forest will come through the 12 pieces, including body-fitted gowns with deep plunging necklines in brown and beige with multi-color hand work.

"Nature is a perfect way to recharge one’s soul. Nature always gives me a fresh perspective on design," says Taandon. Another designer inspired by nature is Gayatri Khanna, whose debut collection The New Earth is all about how Nature reclaimed its spaces post lockdown.

"During the pandemic, at my Alibaug home, I experienced different shades of Nature and Mother Earth. There were tones of leaves and flowers I had never seen before as was the case with birds and butterflies. So the new earth became my inspiration. The collection is a very see now, buy now one in lovely rich and bright colours but is calming, relaxing and comfortable too," she says.

Phygital excites

The designers are excited to be a part of the new working style - phygital, which, they feel, will lead to generating work for craftsmen across many ateliers. "Phygital is actually a great platform that FDCI has provided its designers. Seems like we are really taken care of. Our viewership will be much more than the usual 500 people in a hall," says Taandon.

"The pandemic has unleashed new creativity. A breakaway from traditional runway shows has forced us to delve on unique ideas – scouting for locations, setting up scenes for shooting (to tell a story and not just a visual delight) working with videographers, lights men, editors, makeup artists, props and sets, florists, etc," says Paras Bairoliya of Geisha Designs.

On the show going phygital, Khanna says that apart from the larger audience, there will be no complaints from anyone. "Earlier, everyone wanted to watch the show from the front row but it was not always possible. Now, everyone gets a front row seat," she puts in with a smile.

AT: www. fdci.org